ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Highlights vs Clemson

und.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 24, 2022: The Fighting Irish (21-6, 13-4) soared...

und.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-14, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Clemson (12-14, 4-11 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. - Scoring:. - Rebounding:. - Defense:. - Ball Handling:. - ESPN Prediction: Per...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
Tribune-Review

14 WPIAL players chosen for 2022 Big 33 Football Classic

Fourteen players from the WPIAL were selected Tuesday for the Big 33 Football Classic, including four from Mt. Lebanon’s state championship team and two from Penn-Trafford’s. Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle William Harvey were picked for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback

March 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will take an aggressive approach in acquiring their next quarterback, general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Paton's Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs April 28...
NFL
The Register-Guard

Oregon, Oregon State have players named to All-Pac-12 team

On Tuesday, the Oregon Ducks women's basketball big three were recognized by the Pac-12 Conference.  The Pac-12 announced Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers and Nyara Sabally all earned all-league recognition. Oregon State's Talia von Oelhoffen was also named to the All-Pac-12 team, the only Beaver to receive the honor.  This is the second consecutive season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy