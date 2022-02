(CBS4) – Two months after their lives were upended by a wildfire that took everything they owned, hundreds of Louisville residents unloaded on a City Council that they say is taking all they have left — the hope of rebuilding. “Just let us f-ing go home,” said Barba Hickman, a Marshall Fire victim who lost her home. (credit: CBS) She and her husband Rex among those who rallied outside Louisville City Hall Sunday afternoon in protest of a new green building code that City Council adopted just before the fire and that all fire victims now have to meet. Council admits it will...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO