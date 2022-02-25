Interview – Alyssa Reid

It wouldn’t be surprising if you still had Alyssa Reid’s “Alone Again” in your head from back in 2010. Not only was it a stellar debut single based on Heart’s “Alone”, but it’s the song that really put this Brampton artist’s name & sound on the map. Read on to find...
As the news Wednesday night filled with reports of war, two vital musicians — Shanell Alyssa and Riki Stevens — brought a deep sense of peace to the Cafe Nine stage at State and Crown. “Sorry to interrupt your conversation,” Riki Stevens said, and received immediate applause from...
Storm Reid is coming for her throne. Bursting with the energy of a royal on the way to her coronation, Reid looked regal from all angles in a tailored Prada blazer and matching skirt at Prada Mode in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. Like a true queen, Reid also sported a glossy crown braid, styled by Shawnna, that wrapped around her head and extended into sleek waves that stretched well past her waist. So there's no question that this royal means business.
Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies.
The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
You better believe Monday night’s NCIS episode will be one for the books. For many reasons. But one of them involves Jimmy and Kasie. See, both characters are going to be shut off from people due to a biotoxin. They get to spend time closed off while trying to fix the problem. But they are going to “physically deteriorate” unless a solution is found.
Move over Kendall Jenner, we've got a new supermodel in town! Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson gave her cat walking aunty a run for her money as she posed for a series of images that showed off her epic modelling skills. "where did this pose come from lol," True's mom,...
For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
Hoda Kotb is a loyal friend and wanted to make sure to shine a light on her co-star at the beginning of the week. On Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the much-loved TV star started the show by teasing some exciting news. "We have a big week ahead," she...
While strutting their stuff on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner steal the show with their stunning wardrobe. Earlier on Sunday, US Weekly tweeted two photos of the well-dressed couple. The caption read, “Uhmmm… Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner though.”
The best birthday bash! Alyssa Scott rang in her daughter Zeela’s fourth year with a unicorn-themed party. The 28-year-old model documented the festivities on her Sunday, February 27, Instagram Story, from “the birthday girl” riding a toy unicorn to jumping on a trampoline with her friends. The little one wore a purple gown and pink cowboy hat to the party and blew out candles on a sprinkled, blue-frosted cake. The Texas native decorated the event with colorful balloons and unicorn table settings.
Miranda Lambert sure knows how to spark a big reaction from her fans, and she just got another big one with her latest social media post. The country star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself brandishing postcards that she had signed in a dazzling new look. WATCH:...
It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
Under-the-radar romance. Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight since skyrocketing to success. The Tony nominee’s most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing the Peter Parker to Emma Stone‘s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair’s chemistry on set was so strong that it led to a real-life love story.
We talk to co-directors Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin about their latest project DOG. DOG is out in theatres Friday, February 18th. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce.
Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did.
“They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said.
Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play.
“Very active, very playful. He liked to run around. He thought he was some sort of super hero. He was my super hero,” she said.
Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
Instagram vs. reality! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were shocked to see Mahogany Roca make her season 5 debut on the February 20 episode, since all signs of her story line with long-distance love Ben Rathbun seemingly pointed to her being a catfish because of how edited her pictures seem.
