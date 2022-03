AECOM’s (ACM) growth is likely to be supported by current industry trends, and new business initiatives will help them gain market share. ACM's state and local clients are experiencing record revenue and budget surpluses, which will assist the company in the short term, and the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the United States will aid them in the long run. Despite the fact that the company is yet to see benefits from the infrastructure law, AECOM has seen improvement in new orders in the U.S. last quarter. We believe the order growth will further accelerate once the funding under this law is disbursed. Internationally, investments in infrastructure and ESG initiatives will present ACM with significant growth prospects.

