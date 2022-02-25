ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sennheiser PXC 550-II, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and more are on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can currently score incredible savings on some of the best wireless headphones available in the market. We recently spotted the Sennheiser PXC 550-II that are currently receiving a 36 percent discount that translates to $125.95 savings. In other words, you can pick up a pair of these amazing wireless headphones...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Upcoming Windows 11 update will finally simplify managing Bluetooth devices

Microsoft finally streamlined Windows 11 updates a few weeks ago, dividing the updates into Dev, Beta, and Release Preview channels. The company has now pushed Windows 11 Build 22563 to the Insiders. The update comes with a number of changes, and one of the most noticeable changes is how managing Bluetooth devices work on Windows.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Samsung teases new Galaxy Book and more at February 27th event

Samsung is teasing the announcement of a new Galaxy Book laptop at an event on February 27th coinciding with this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). In a small animation released alongside the invitation, a laptop can be seen unfolding itself, before being joined by a collection of other Samsung products, including a smart watch, smartphone, and a tablet. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on February 27th.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Samsung Galaxy#Buds#In Ear Headphones#Sennheiser Pxc 550 Ii#The Sennheiser Momentum 3
CBS News

The best headphones and earbuds deals: Apple AirPods, Galaxy Buds and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. When shopping for headphones, people often tend to go for the cheapest headphones available. But getting a budget pair of...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Although choosing the best Android smartwatch available today is not quite as easy as picking the top option to pair with an iPhone, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ultimately rises above the pack as long as you dig its undeniably stylish but somewhat bulky design and you can afford to spend at least 350 bucks.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung's Expert Raw app sounds like it's coming to more Galaxy phones

Last year, Samsung introduced the Expert Raw app for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, giving users extended access to the phone's telephoto cameras and offering the best image quality they can get. Since then, the app has been in beta testing and received multiple updates to fix bugs and add new features. Last week the manufacturer confirmed that Expert Raw would be compatible with the new Galaxy S22 series, including even the smaller models. Now it looks like Expert Raw might be about to gain support for a lot more devices as it launches to the public later this month.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14's Design is FINALIZED? 7 NEW Macs This Year & more! (video)

Some users report Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display issues. The official news today begin with both good and bad news for the Galaxy S22 Series and don't worry, we got more content on them coming very soon. Starting off with the bad news, there's several posts on Reddit where users are having issues with their S22 Ultra's display showing a line of jumbled pixels that kind of looks like static on the bottom half of the panel. Apparently it doesn't happen constantly, but so far all of the models with this issue have been Exynos variants, as if enough drama didn't already happen. And it's still early to tell if it's an SoC problem but so far, no one with a Snapdragon has been able to replicate the issue. My unit has been fine so far but we'll keep you posted on any updates from Sammy on the matter. Moving on to the good news, it looks like demand is going really well for the S22 Series to the point where they're struggling to keep up with the delivery times. As at the moment there's not a single model that can ship by the February 25th release date, with even the 1TB models being pushed to mid-April. Of course demand is great but, shortages also have to do with the matter so it's not all great. Let us know if you guys got a Galaxy S22 and what your delivery time is.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The confusingly named 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8, released after a lengthy wait just last month, is... certainly not the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now. Unless, of course, you only have a couple hundred bucks to spend on a new Android-based slate with a respectable list of features, in which case this reasonably well-equipped mid-ranger can be a great alternative to Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase

It is finally here. Valve has officially launched the Steam Valve, and it is available for purchase by those who managed to reserve this new gaming console. The company started sending emails to those select few to provide ordering details. Valve’s Steam Deck is already available for purchase. So this...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Google is shutting down Chrome Lite mode thanks to cheaper mobile internet

Google launched Data Saver all the way back in 2015, and since then, it has been renamed to Lite mode. Data saver features were very popular a few years ago. Chrome kept the feature in the mobile browser version as it provided significantly faster speeds and loading times, even when having bad or slow connections.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Black Shark 4 Pro now available globally, starts at $579

Black Shark has been one of the pioneers of gaming smartphones. The company releases new smartphones regularly that are equipped with high-end specs and special features for gaming. Last year, Black Shark debuted the 4 Pro in China. The company has now announced that the Black Shark 4 Pro is available globally from today onwards. For the flagship-level specs it carries, the Black Shark 4 Pro starts at merely the price of $579 or £489.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Sony Xperia 5 IV to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, rumor claims

The Sony Xperia 5 III was announced in April, 2021, nearly a year ago. The previous flagship packed high-end features, and it only became available last month in the US. The successor, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is already in the making, and it’s expected to be equipped with a TSMC-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

TCL announced three new CPEs at MWC 2022

TCL has announced several devices at Mobile World Congress 2022, as we have already seen its latest smartphones and tablets. However, those aren’t the only new products getting attention, as the company has also announced three new CPEs. We know TCL for creating amazing and affordable products, including a...
EDUCATION
pocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord branded earbuds reportedly in the works, images leak

OnePlus already sells earbuds under its own OnePlus brand and the 'Z' brand. OnePlus branded earphones, such as the OnePlus Buds Pro, are targeted towards the mid-to-high cost segment market whereas the Z wireless earphones are targeted towards the budget segment. However, it appears that the two monikers weren't enough for OnePlus. According to a report from the reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), OnePlus Nord-branded wireless earbuds are in the works.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Intel 12th Gen chips

Samsung today announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series that come with several work-from-anywhere benefits. The new thin and light Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel 12th Gen Evo chipsets, Windows 11, and a fingerprint sensor. The new device also features an impressive up to 21 hours of battery life.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Sony Xperia 1 IV renders surface in the wild, design mostly unchanged with large bezels

Sony launched its Xperia 1 III last year. According to a new report, Sony has been working on its flagship smartphone's successor, which will be called Sony Xperia 1 IV. And now, renders of the upcoming Sony smartphone have leaked in the wild. Leaked renders showcase the design of the Sony Xperia 1 IV, and it looks like it will retain a very similar design as the last generation Xperia 1 III.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OPPO unveils 150W SuperVOOC charging technology at MWC 2022

OPPO today unveiled its upcoming 150W SuperVOOC charger that can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just 5 minutes, and 0-100% in 15 minutes. This is significantly faster than OPPO’s 65W fast charging technology which was able to from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes. OPPO also demonstrated a 240W charging technology that is capable of never-seen-before speeds.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Rugged Cases

If you're on the hunt for an Android phone with a larger than average screen, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is without a doubt one of the best options available. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, packs a 4nm processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, based on region), and has a set of high-quality cameras that will ensure the moments you capture are always a pleasure to see. At $999, it is hard to argue against unless you're shopping for a productivity tool like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy