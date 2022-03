This. Is. March. After a tough loss out in Fayetteville, the Kentucky Wildcats return home to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Coach Kermit Davis has had a rough stretch over the last month losing six of their last seven games. Now sitting at 13-16 overall, 4-12 in the SEC, this could be the perfect bounce-back spot for the ‘Cats. However, if the Southeastern Conference has taught us anything this year, it is to take no win for granted.

