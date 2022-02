The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO