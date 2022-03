GRAMBLING, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Art Briles is out as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator, less than one week after the disgraced former Baylor coach was hired. Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

