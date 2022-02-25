ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators Reveal What They Believe Happened to Bob Saget

By Krysten Swensen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 9, 2022, actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Saget was found when his family requested a welfare check after being unable to reach him. According to reports, Saget was found in his bed with his arm across his chest....

Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Mystery Death: Cops Believe Actor Hit Headboard, Causing Massive Skull Fracture

Authorities are doubling down on Bob Saget's cause of death as mystery continues to surround the comedian's unexpected passing. Law enforcement in Orlando, Florida, who found Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on February 9, is standing firm that the Full House actor hit his head on something connected to the bed — presumably the headboard — and quickly lost consciousness.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
Effingham Radio

Judge Blocks The Release Of Records Related To Bob Saget Investigation

A Florida judge granted Bob Saget’s family a temporary injunction to block the release of photos and records related to the investigation into the late comedian’s death. According to Page Six, Orange County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu wrote in his ruling, “Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown was ‘terrified’ after leaving Kody

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown was scared of potential backlash after announcing her split from husband Kody Brown on social media last year. “When Mom first released the picture on Instagram, explaining that she had left, she was terrified. She was horrified,” the former couple’s 23-year-old son Paedon Brown said on the latest episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
BET

Tyler Perry’s Son Doesn’t Really Care For Fame Just Yet

Tyler Perry has enjoyed massive success throughout his career and became the first African American to own his own film studio in Atlanta, Georgia - but none of that matters a big deal to his son just yet. While promoting the release of 'A Madea Homecoming', Perry shared about life...
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘Otis the Drunk’ Actor Hal Smith Before and After ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

You know that an actor has made a special connection with the audience when, even though he or she wasn’t a series regular, they’re completely associated with the show and you can’t think of it without thinking of them. Remember Paul Lynde as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched? He was beloved for that role, but what most people don’t seem to realize is that he was only in 11 of the 274 episodes produced. And then there’s Hal Smith, who brought Otis Campbell (aka “Otis the Drunk”) to life on The Andy Griffith Show, but he was only in 32 out of 249 episodes of that show. Now that’s star power!
Variety

‘King Richard’ Star Aunjanue Ellis Pens Letter to Her Daughters: ‘My Bright, Black Future’

Click here to read the full article. A Letter to My Daughters Dear Exquisites: So an errant fake lash led me to a Google search. This search led me to the L’Oreal Beauty Blog. Always looking for makeup wisdom, I glanced over their other articles and saw a piece called “How to Make Your Lips Smaller.” The artwork for the piece featured a Black woman who looked like me. Lips like mine. Skin like mine. Body like mine. I looked at this woman — my own reflection. I questioned my sight. I looked for the date thinking surely this article was a...
