Secure-IC Securyzr enables customers to deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud
Secure-IC launched a cybersecurity lifecycle management platform for connected objects (Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform). Secure-IC has been providing the electronic industries, for over a decade, with its protection technologies, namely the Securyzr iSE (integrated Secure Elements) and Silicon IPs which are embedded into hundreds of millions of electronic chips for...www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0