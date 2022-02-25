ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Secure-IC Securyzr enables customers to deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecure-IC launched a cybersecurity lifecycle management platform for connected objects (Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform). Secure-IC has been providing the electronic industries, for over a decade, with its protection technologies, namely the Securyzr iSE (integrated Secure Elements) and Silicon IPs which are embedded into hundreds of millions of electronic chips for...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Coast lands $27.5M from VC firms, slew of founders to provide expense management to fleet operators

The raise comes just seven months after New York-based Coast announced it had raised $6 million in a seed round of funding. Existing backers Avid Ventures, Better Tomorrow Ventures and BoxGroup also participated in the financing, along with new investors Flexport and The Fintech Fund. The company is also backed by a long list of founder angel investors such as Affirm’s Max Levchin, Plaid’s William Hockey, Unit’s Itai Damti, Flexport’s Ryan Petersen, Marqeta’s Jason Gardner and Alloy’s Laura Spiekerman and Tommy Nicholas, among others.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Device enables researchers to easily track elusive insects

With some home security software and a little ingenuity, researchers have developed an inexpensive device that will allow them to study the behavior and activity of insects in regions of the world where they're most diverse. Insects are easily the largest group of organisms on the planet, and with species...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

iHeartPodcast Network Union Secures Voluntary Recognition From Management

Workers organizing a union at the iHeartPodcast Network have secured voluntary recognition from management after what the group said was “weeks of negotiation.” The voluntary recognition came after an independent union card check demonstrated that “an overwhelming majority of employees in the bargaining unit signed union cards” to be represented by the Writers Guild of America East, the union said on Thursday. The bargaining unit, comprised of 110 people, includes writers, producers, editors and other people in storytelling roles who are based in Atlanta, L.A. and New York. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to iHeartPodcast Network for comment.More from The...
LABOR ISSUES
CNET

A Guide To Customizing Your Amazon Echo Device

To put it simply, your Amazon Echo makes life easier. No matter which Alexa device you have, Amazon's trusty voice assistant does so much throughout the day: stream music, set reminders and alarms, and take control of your smart home. But don't be fooled into thinking that the basics are all Alexa is good for. If you haven't personalized your Echo device yet, you're truly missing out on Alexa's full potential.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Cloud Management#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Connected Devices#Secure Elements#Telecom
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy