Secure-IC Securyzr enables customers to deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud

Workers organizing a union at the iHeartPodcast Network have secured voluntary recognition from management after what the group said was “weeks of negotiation.” The voluntary recognition came after an independent union card check demonstrated that “an overwhelming majority of employees in the bargaining unit signed union cards” to be represented by the Writers Guild of America East, the union said on Thursday. The bargaining unit, comprised of 110 people, includes writers, producers, editors and other people in storytelling roles who are based in Atlanta, L.A. and New York. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to iHeartPodcast Network for comment.More from The...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 DAYS AGO