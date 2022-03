Daedalic Entertainment, the developer of the upcoming game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is now owned by NACON, the companies announced this week. A press release from NACON about the acquisition said that owning Daedalic now will allow the publisher to acquire "several key intellectual properties" as well as benefiting from Daedalic's experience. It was also reiterated that Daedalic Entertainment has more than just the upcoming Lord of the Rings game in the works with "nine additional new games announced for release in 2022," NACON said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO