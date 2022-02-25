ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Straight

By Collin Helwig
 4 days ago
Wake Forest swallowed up Syracuse like a thick storm cloud Thursday night, forcing them into another loss, this time by a 76-60 final score. The losing effort drops the Orange to 11-16 overall and 4-13 in ACC play with only one more regular season game to go.

Even being a team with game-breaking speed and aggression built into its offense DNA, the Orange could not outrun the stifling Demon Deacon defense tonight, which bullied Syracuse into a 23-61 shooting performance.

Wake Forest’s zone looked unstoppable, almost machine-like, as those working within it made fast and decisive rotations to shut down almost every scoring opportunity for the Orange especially in the halfcourt. Being a team that lives and dies by the three, the Orange dug their own graves, shooting just 6-20 from beyond the arc.

Teisha Hyman carried Syracuse for as long as she could, at times even playing some isolation ball to keep the team within striking distance. However, that Demon Deacon defense eventually devoured her as well. After finishing the third period with 22 points while shooting 8-15 from the field, Hyman tallied just four points in the final quarter to go with two turnovers.

Further down the scorecard, Christianna Carr added 15 points while shooting 3-7 from downtown. Alaysia Styles came through with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

But Wake’s offense resembled yet another mechanized tool focused solely on tormenting the Orange. They shot a hair under even at 49.2 percent from the field, laying siege to the paint to come away with a boatload of easy baskets. Christina Morra dropped a career-high 21 points while shooting 10-15 from the field. But she represents just one of four Wake Forest players that reached double figures in the scoring department tonight.

Looking to close out what has been an up and down season on a high note, Syracuse will next meet Boston College back at the Dome for a matinee contest this Sunday. The Orange lost handsomely to the Eagles the last time they faced off, setting this contest up as both a revenge game and finale.

Related
Judah Mintz on Syracuse Visit: 'It Helped Their Chances'

Syracuse basketball's 2022 class is five deep, but the Orange is looking to add one of the cycle's best combo guards to highlight it. Judah Mintz, who stars for Oak Hill Academy, was on campus over the weekend for an official visit. He was one of the over 31,000 fans in attendance when the Orange faced Duke.
Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

Cole Swider tried to help Syracuse basketball ruin North Carolina's senior night with a 36 point effort on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three point range. It did not work, however, as the Tar Heels squeaked out an overtime victory 88-79. Still, it was Swider's best performance in an Orange uniform. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above.
Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game.
Five Takeaways: Duke 97 Syracuse 72

Syracuse fell 97-72 to #7 Duke inside the Carrier Dome Saturday night in front of the largest on campus crowd in college basketball this season. Here are five takeaways from the Orange's loss. 1. Benny Williams. Yes Buddy had a strong game scoring the ball, but the main positive from...
Duke Too Much For Syracuse

Seventh ranked Duke was simply too much for Syracuse Saturday night in the Carrier Dome. After leading by as many as 30 in the first half, the Blue Devils cruised in the second on its way to an 97-72 victory over the Orange. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 15-14 (9-9) on the season. Next up is at North Carolina on Monday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
WATCH: Benny Williams Shows Off Athleticism With Reverse Layup vs. Duke

Syracuse freshman Benny Williams had a career high 14 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action in the Orange's loss to Duke in the Carrier Dome Saturday night. His first bucket was of the spectacular variety. He cut along the baseline, received the pass from Jimmy Boeheim and put in a reverse layup that showed his athletic potential. You can watch that play in the video above.
Syracuse, Jim Boeheim Honor Mike Krzyzewski in Pregame Ceremony

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and the Orange held a brief pregame ceremony to honor retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. During the ceremony, coach K was gifted a picture of him and coach Boeheim on a piece of the old Carrier Dome roof. In addition, the announcement of a scholarship to honor a military connected student at Syracuse University. You can watch the ceremony in the video above.
