Wildcats rally for win over LSU

The new NFL year doesn't begin until March 16, but we now know which two teams will open the 2022 preseason schedule. Per Grant Gordon of the league's website, the NFL confirmed Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will begin the preseason portion of the calendar when they face off against each other in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4. Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, along with former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, will be enshrined as members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Aug. 6.
