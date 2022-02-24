Wildcats rally for win over LSU

Coming off consecutive losses, LSU was looking to build momentum heading into tough games against Arkansas and Alabama, and a huge second half gave the Tigers that momentum. Early on in the game LSU was in control, but could never pull away and break the game open. The Tigers were sloppy early turning the ball over eight times and giving up eight offensive rebounds which allowed Missouri to keep the deficit manageable. Going into the second half up just six, Head Coach Will Wade was visibly frustrated with his team and his passion seemed to resonate with the team going into the second half. LSU opened the second half on a 15-0 run and from there never lost control of the game. The Tigers outscored Missouri 45-31 in the second half, capping of a 20-point victory which serves as a much needed momentum boost going into March.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO