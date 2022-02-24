ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Wildcats rally for win over LSU

By Todd Hamilton
lite987whop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixth ranked Kentucky trailed LSU by eight at halftime but went on a 15-2 run in the second half...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

No. 2 LSU bats gets hot in win over Southern

Second-ranked LSU pounded out 15 hits Saturday and overcame a 2-0 fifth-inning deficit to post a 9-2 win over Southern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the year, while Southern dropped to 2-4. LSU returns to action at 11 a.m. CT Sunday, when the Tigers play host to Towson. LSU will also play at 5 p.m. CT Sunday versus Southern to close out the Tigers’ four-game weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LSU scores dominant win over Missouri in momentum building performance

Coming off consecutive losses, LSU was looking to build momentum heading into tough games against Arkansas and Alabama, and a huge second half gave the Tigers that momentum. Early on in the game LSU was in control, but could never pull away and break the game open. The Tigers were sloppy early turning the ball over eight times and giving up eight offensive rebounds which allowed Missouri to keep the deficit manageable. Going into the second half up just six, Head Coach Will Wade was visibly frustrated with his team and his passion seemed to resonate with the team going into the second half. LSU opened the second half on a 15-0 run and from there never lost control of the game. The Tigers outscored Missouri 45-31 in the second half, capping of a 20-point victory which serves as a much needed momentum boost going into March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

WVU stays the course, rallies for big win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If ever there was a lesson for persevering and sticking to the game plan, it came in West Virginia’s 5-4 win over Charlotte on Friday night at Hayes Stadium. The home 49ers were in control for much of the contest, building a 4-1 lead on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Monday, Feb. 28 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night in Norman. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for...
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Raiders, Jaguars to open preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The new NFL year doesn't begin until March 16, but we now know which two teams will open the 2022 preseason schedule. Per Grant Gordon of the league's website, the NFL confirmed Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will begin the preseason portion of the calendar when they face off against each other in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4. Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, along with former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, will be enshrined as members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Aug. 6.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy