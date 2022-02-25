Manhattan's Rosario wins individual state title

Manhattan freshman wrestler Sage Rosario, third from left, holds up her bracket with her coaches standing around her after winning a Class 6-5A state title in Park City at Hartman Arena on Thursday. Rosario had four straight pins on her way to the gold medal. Courtesy Photo

A Manhattan High wrestler has made program history.

Freshman grappler Sage Rosario (13-0) continued her incredible run through the postseason, culminating in an individual state championship Thursday afternoon in the Class 6-5A State Championship meet at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Not only is Rosario the first female state champion for Manhattan High, she is the program’s first female medalist.

Rosario, the top ranked wrestler at 155 pounds heading into the tournament, recently transferred into the program from Alabama and was deemed eligible to compete by KSHSAA.

Before transferring, Rosario won a non-sanctioned Alabama state title.

On Thursday, the freshman ran though the field, racking up four pins in her four wins on the way to the title.

She opened versus Olathe West’s Laney Finazzo and got a pin in a mere 41 seconds.

Rosario then faced Garden City’s Angel Serrano and pinned her in 1:28 leading to a semifinal match with Chloe Harris of Olathe Northwest, ranked fourth.

The freshman worked through her biggest battle of the tournament and came away with a third period pin in 5:11.

Rosario met Dodge City’s Ashley Arroyo in the finals and dispatched her in a dominant fashion, pinning the Red Demon junior in 1:41.

The fourth-ranked Manhattan High boys qualified nine wrestlers for their state tournament which started Friday morning and will wrap up on Saturday.

The second day of the state tournament started after the paper went to press.

Eight of the nine wrestlers got opening round wins.

Five of the nine made the semifinals including Logan Lagerman, Easton Taylor, Tucker Brunner, Jaxon Vikander and Talique Houston.

All nine wrestlers survived into the second day of the tournament.

Finals results from the tournament will be published online over the weekend and in Monday and Tuesday’s paper.