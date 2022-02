BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament wrapped up a week in Charm City by crowning two new champions. For the women, it was Lincoln University. The men saw Fayetteville State University take home the title. The CIAA is the nation’s first historically black conference. It last held its basketball tournament in Baltimore in 1952. Along with great basketball, the tournament packed the past five days with rallies, expositions, and musical performances. “It’s a huge opportunity for us to really deliver a lot of really good content—not just in the venue from watching really great student-athletes but also in the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO