FITZGERALD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia linebacker commit EJ Lightsey is stable after being shot in his hometown of Fitzgerald, according to a report from ESPN. The report said police responded to a shots fired call at a park around 6:30 Monday night. When they got there, they found one victim laying on the ground. The other victim, later identified as Lightsey, had already been taken to the hospital by friends.

FITZGERALD, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO