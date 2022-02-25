ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the heartwarming moment one-year-old Axel hears for the very first time - and the look on his mother's face says it all

By Louise Allingham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Australian couple have shared the heartwarming moment their deaf toddler was able to hear for the first time.

Parents Julia Jaekel and Andrea Gandolfi, from Sydney, watched on in delight as their 22-month-old son Axel, who was diagnosed with profound hearing loss as a newborn, was able to hear their voices for the first time after being fitted with cochlear implants.

Axel looked both bewildered and overjoyed as he was introduced to a whole new world filled with sound as his parents and therapist laughed and played with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3go3nJ_0eOd8ylB00
 Parents, Julia Jaekel and Andrea Gandolfi, from Sydney watched on in delight as their 22-month-old son Axel was able to hear their voices for the first time after being fitted with cochlear implants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sS83a_0eOd8ylB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNvzh_0eOd8ylB00

After failing the newborn hearing screening at birth Axel was diagnosed with profound hearing loss in both ears and was fitted with hearing aids at just seven weeks old.

Julia said she and her husband were frightened and overwhelmed by the diagnosis and what it would mean for their son's future.

'We couldn't quite believe it at first and were quite numb to the news. It's not what you expect as a new parent,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgj00_0eOd8ylB00
After failing the newborn hearing screening at birth Axel was diagnosed with profound hearing loss in both ears and was fitted with hearing aids at just seven weeks old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XF3ev_0eOd8ylB00
After connecting with national not-for-profit organisations First Voice and Next Sense that work to provide support and assistance for people and children with hearing loss, the parents decided to proceed with cochlear implants

After connecting with national not-for-profit organisations First Voice and Next Sense that work to provide support and assistance for people and children with hearing loss, the parents decided to proceed with cochlear implants.

Axel is now thriving and developing his communication skills at a stellar rate.

According to First Voice, more than 3.6million Australians are impacted by hearing loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuCZ1_0eOd8ylB00
Axel is now thriving and developing his communications skills at a stellar rate

With Hearing Awareness Week coming up from March 1-7, First Voice chair and director Mark Fitzpatrick wants to educate Australians to know that with the right and timely interventions, a life of hearing, listening and speaking is possible for children with hearing loss.

'For parents, a hearing loss diagnosis can be full of unknowns and uncertainties about the future, so it is critical that we educate them on the options available to encourage informed decisions that can enable their child to embrace a world of sound,' he said.

'We know that children with hearing loss who receive listening and spoken language therapy and hearing technology, such as cochlear implants and hearing aids, have the potential to develop speech and language skills at the same level as their typical hearing siblings and peers.'

