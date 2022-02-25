​Garnacho fires Man Utd through to next round of FA Youth Cup

The fifth round of the FA Cup is upon us as Tottenham Hotspur look to progress to the quarterfinals over Championship side Middlesbrough. Spurs are riding a bit of momentum after a 4-0 victory of Leeds United, a drubbing that resulted in the sacking of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Antonio Conte said it will be much of the same crop of players available for selection today though we won’t be surprised to see a bit of rotation given the Leeds match was just three days ago. The FA Cup is Spurs last opportunity to try and nab silverware this season so the competition, so lets grab a win and move on.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO