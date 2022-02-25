​Garnacho fires Man Utd through to next round of FA Youth Cup

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The fifth round of the FA Cup begins with Manchester City among three Premier League teams facing second-tier opposition. City, the Premier League champion and six-time FA Cup winner, is away to Peterborough, which is in last place in the Championship. Crystal Place hosts Stoke while Tottenham visits Middlesbrough, which eliminated Manchester United in the last round. The last 16 is played over three days, with Liverpool and Chelsea in action on Wednesday. In the Premier League, Burnley can climb out of the relegation zone with a home win over Leicester.
