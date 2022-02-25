ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Garnacho fires Man Utd through to next round of FA Youth Cup

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are through to the next round of the FA Youth Cup. The Red Devils' youth side came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals....

