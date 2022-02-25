Prep roundup (2/24): Spring Valley, Durand finish tied atop Dunn-St. Croix

Spring Valley’s Tyler Bowman shoots a free throw against Mondovi on Jan. 18 in Spring Valley. Photo by Branden Nall

Both Spring Valley and Durand earned a share of the Dunn-St. Croix boys basketball title on Thursday night.

Durand defeated Mondovi 78-39, which coupled with Spring Valley’s 64-60 defeat to Elk Mound left the Panthers and Cardinals tied atop the league standings at the end of the regular season.

Both Durand and Spring Valley went 12-2 in conference play. The two split their head-to-head matchups.

In Durand’s win over Mondovi, Zack Nelson scored 15 points while Ethan Anibas was close behind with 12. Four Panthers scored in double figures.

Ryan Bartig scored 20 points for Elk Mound to help the Mounders play spoiler against the Cardinals. Kaden Russo added 11 points. Jameson Bauer scored 18 for Spring Valley.

Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 58: The Old Abes cruised in their Big Rivers finale. Statistics were not reported.

Hudson 53, Menomonie 37: The Mustangs fell, but Noah Feddersen surpassed 1,000 points for his career with 10 points in the defeat. Reed Styer led Menomonie with 15.

River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 46: Mason Monarski tallied 14 points for the Cardinals, but they fell in Big Rivers action. Ethan Campbell had a game-best 25 points for River Falls.

Regis 58, Loyal 45: The Ramblers won their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup, riding four scorers who reached double figures. Kendon Krogman led them all with 14 points, and Zander Rockow and Jaren Payne added 13 each. Josh Brickner scored 11.

Ellsworth 74, Altoona 57: Evan Peterson put up 22 points for the Rails, but they couldn’t keep up with the Panthers. Altoona made 10 3-pointers in the defeat.

Elmwood/Plum City 64, Colfax 40: Luke Webb recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Wolves past the Vikings. Dayne Whipple added 15 points for Elmwood/Plum City, while Elijah Entzminger scored 10 for Colfax.

Augusta 61, Eleva-Strum 60: Hunter Kirchoff made some big shots toward the end to help the Beavers hold off the Cardinals. Augusta led by 11 at halftime and had to hold on in the second half. Dalton Robinson scored 19 points and Tyler Brixen added 18 for the Beavers. Brady Monson scored 18 for the Cardinals.

Whitehall 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 64: Aidan Sonsalla scored 25 points to steer the Norse past the Pirates. Devon McCune added 16 points for Whitehall.

Alma Center Lincoln 61, Independence 37: Jace Paul made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, pacing the Hornets past the Indees. Stephen Werre added 13 points for Lincoln.

Alma/Pepin 76, Gilmanton 49: Carson Rieck scored 17 for the Panthers, but they couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Blair-Taylor 49: The Wildcats couldn’t overcome 27 points from Tristan McRoberts. Cain Fremstad scored 21 for Blair-Taylor.

Clear Lake 69, Bruce 47: Leo Zimmer scored 13 points for Bruce and Matt Popowich added 12. The Warriors were too much to handle though.