Nightly News: Kids Edition (February 24, 2022)

Afro Latina actress, singer and songwriter Christina Milian is doing a video reading of one of her children's favorite books — for a good cause. Milian is reading Dr. Seuss’s beloved classic “Green Eggs and Ham,” kicking off a monthlong literacy event starting Monday that will give Dr. Seuss books to hundreds of children who celebrate birthdays in March and whose families are homeless.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO