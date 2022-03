By the power of Grayskull! A Syracuse man attacked his neighbor with a sword in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police. The 74-year-old man was understandably startled when he heard his neighbor damaging the door to his West Side apartment around 2 a.m. When he opened the door, his neighbor attempted to engage him in battle, cutting his head with the blade. The neighbor then retreated back to his own apartment, where he was later arrested.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO