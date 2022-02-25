The Philippines’ best breakfast foods

Gathering around the dinner table has traditionally been how we create stronger family bonds by coming together at the end of the day to share a meal with our nearest and dearest. But between school, sports, work, and everything else in your busy family life, sitting down together for dinner on a weeknight isn't always attainable due to conflicting schedules. However, if you treasure family time like we do, where there's a will, there's a way. That's why we're suggesting this solution: Make weekend breakfast your special together time. Without the constraints of having to rush away for work or school, you can turn weekend breakfast into family time when you can relax and enjoy each other's company, catch up on what's going on, and still have time enough for the rest of your weekend activities.

RECIPES ・ 23 HOURS AGO