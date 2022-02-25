Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season (Review)

For the past seven issues of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow readers have been on a journey that, despite the title bearing Supergirl's name has been less about Kara Zor-El and more about her companion for the journey, a girl named Ruthye who has accompanied Supergirl on a long, challenging space western hunting across a distant galaxy in pursuit of Krem, the man who murdered Ruthye's father. From the beginning, the series had some notable strengths, including the brilliant art by Bilquis Evely and exquisite colors from Matheus Lopes, but some narrative flaws in Tom King's work and with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 that same balance persists, just wrapped in a final chapter that leaves readers with more questions than answers.
