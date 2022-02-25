ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season (Review)

By Becky O'Brien
cinelinx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve taken a look at the Blu-Ray release of the sixth and final season of Supergirl to let you know if it’s worth checking out. After six seasons, the story of Supergirl has come to an end and viewers will be able to collect the final season on Blu-Ray and DVD...

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale): Are You Prepared for Elsa Dutton's Death?

SPOILER WARNING for 1883 Season 1. 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 this weekend will be a gut punch — after all, Elsa Dutton is almost certain to die in the finale. When 1883 premiered, the first thing fans saw was Isabel May's travel-weary Elsa being shot in the stomach with an arrow. That agonizing moment finally arrived at the point in the story where viewers saw the circumstances leading up to the potentially fatal impaling.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

The end arrives sooner than you think. So promises the teaser for the final episodes of Ozark. The second part (consisting of seven episodes) of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season will drop on Friday, April 29, the streaming service has announced. (The first seven episodes premiered on Friday, January 21.) There’s also the aforementioned new video and new art.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 Review: An Uneven Finale for an Ambitious Endeavor

For the past seven issues of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow readers have been on a journey that, despite the title bearing Supergirl's name has been less about Kara Zor-El and more about her companion for the journey, a girl named Ruthye who has accompanied Supergirl on a long, challenging space western hunting across a distant galaxy in pursuit of Krem, the man who murdered Ruthye's father. From the beginning, the series had some notable strengths, including the brilliant art by Bilquis Evely and exquisite colors from Matheus Lopes, but some narrative flaws in Tom King's work and with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 that same balance persists, just wrapped in a final chapter that leaves readers with more questions than answers.
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

‘Peacemaker’: How to watch the season finale (with those surprise cameo appearances)

“Peacemaker” is another example of how HBO Max is finding ways to attract viewers to its originals. The satirical adventure series stars John Cena as the character he introduced in executive producer James Gunn’s 2021 movie, “The Suicide Squad.” Gunn wrote all eight episodes of “Peacemaker,” so his irreverent spirit is strong in the series, which is streaming its Season 1 finale beginning Thursday.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Season#Blu Ray Disc#Dvd#Cw#Blu Ray Dvd#The Middle Blind Spots
TVLine

Barry (Finally!) Gets Season 3 Premiere Date at HBO — See First-Look Photos

Click here to read the full article. Hey, remember Barry? HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy hasn’t aired in nearly three (!) full years — but the drought is almost over. Season 3 will premiere Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned. Bill Hader stars as the titular hitman-slash-aspiring actor, who’s trying to leave his bloody day job behind and pursue his dreams of Hollywood stardom. “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play,” according to HBO’s official synopsis. “What is it about his own psyche that...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Says Jimmy and Kasie Will ‘Physically Deteriorate’ in Intense Episode 13

You better believe Monday night’s NCIS episode will be one for the books. For many reasons. But one of them involves Jimmy and Kasie. See, both characters are going to be shut off from people due to a biotoxin. They get to spend time closed off while trying to fix the problem. But they are going to “physically deteriorate” unless a solution is found.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Wells Adams, Chris Harrison and More Stars React to Colton Underwood’s Engagement: ‘You’ve Come a Long Way’

Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
NFL
Popculture

'Space Force' Reaches New Heights With out of This World Season 2 (Review)

Almost two years following its Netflix premiere, the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels-created workplace comedy Space Force releases its highly anticipated sophomore season on Friday and the sitcom takes a delightful turn for the contagiously funny with its next set of episodes. The series, which critics initially panned upon its release amid the pandemic in 2020, finds its stride with Season 2 following Gen. Mark Naird (Carell) and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration. Take out the politics involved when thinking of "military fiction" and blend in some interpersonal tasks, and the shenanigans are aplenty for a series that redeems itself.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
tvinsider.com

How Pamela Adlon Decided to Wrap Up the Final Season of ‘Better Things’ (VIDEO)

For a television series as unique and special as FX’s Better Things, it only makes sense to end it with a proper farewell to single mother/actress Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her colorful orbit of family and friends. In fact, without spoiling what’s to come in the final 10 episodes, Adlon reveals to TV Insider that she knew exactly what she wanted going into crafting the fifth season, which premieres on Monday on FX (next day on Hulu).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

Pivoting - Episode 1.10 (Season Finale) - Coleen In A Box - Press Release

AMY, SARAH AND JODIE EACH COME TO A CROSSROADS ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, MARCH 10 ON FOX. Amy, Sarah and Jodie each reach different crossroads and decide to put their issues on the backburner to celebrate Coleen's birthday. The ladies bring Coleen's ashes out for a girl's night that ends in turmoil in the all-new "Coleen in a Box" season finale of Pivoting, airing Thursday, March 10 (9:31-10:00 PM ET). (PIV-110) (TV-14 D, L, S)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lauren Cohan Talks The Walking Dead's Final Season: Blood, Sweat, and Tears (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. "The woman who left six years ago is not the one standing over you now," Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) warned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to start Season 11 of The Walking Dead. "There's a little bit of her left in me, and that little bit is the only thing keeping you breathing." After Maggie's mission to Meridian provided only a temporary respite for a starving Alexandria, that little bit of the old Maggie might be gone — the final casualty of the costly war with the Reapers. But out of the ashes of the Hilltop, burnt down during the Whisperer War, Maggie Rhee rebuilds.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Charlie Day Explains Its Always Sunny's Devastating Season Finale (Exclusive)

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has spent decades walking viewers through the lives of some of the most hilarious, and often worst, characters to appear on the small screen, with the fifteenth season taking the opportunity to bring the gang to Ireland in a four-episode event that gave each member of Paddy's Pub a different journey. In speaking recently with actor Charlie Day, we were able to explore the devastating finale for his character of the same name, with Paddy's janitor going through an emotional undertaking as he dealt with his father never being there for him.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy