The Big 12 conference will hand out several awards this weekend as they do at the end of every season. The Big 12 player of the year will likely go to Ochai Agbaji of Kansas who has been very good for the Jayhawks this season and has them in a position to win the Big 12. The Big 12 defensive player in the year seems up in the air to me with no dominant shot-blocker in the conference.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO