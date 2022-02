Native Alaskan indie game Never Alone is getting a sequel, as well as a Nintendo Switch release of the original game and its DLC before the end of the month. Developed by Upper One Games, Never Alone (aka as Kisima Inŋitchuŋa) tells the story of a young Iñupiat girl - a group of Alaskan natives - called Nuna and her arctic fox companion as they traverse a harsh blizzard searching for its source to save their village from peril. The puzzle-platformer was originally released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and more from 2014 - 2016 and is now coming to Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO