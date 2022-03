Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, is without a doubt one of the best fitness trackers you can buy in 2022. It takes everything good about last year’s Apple Watch Series 6 and adds a larger display and faster charging. That said, if you own last year’s model, or even a Series 5, it’s hard not to feel like this year is one for evolution instead of revolution—the Series 7 feels like the best Apple Watch yet, but with the platform approaching a level of maturity where there are no huge new features, it feels like a refinement rather than an entirely new product. The larger display and rejigged UI is a nice bonus, but rapid charging only highlights the product line’s paltry battery life.

