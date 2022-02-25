ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls Flat at No. 8 LSU

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXqCW_0eOctIQ600

Alabama (14-12, 5-10) carried its two-game win streak into Baton Rouge but was unable to capitalize on the big-game opportunity, falling to No. 8 LSU (24-4, 12-3) by a final score of 58-50.

"Credit LSU with their size and rotations," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "I don't want to take anything away from them, but listen, we've got to be tougher."

If the opening quarter was any indication, it was going to be a long day for the Crimson Tide. Alabama did not make its first field goal until five minutes into the game, and a 14-2 run over the middle seven minutes of the quarter led to an early double-digit Tigers lead.

The offense had not improved by halftime, either. 12 first half turnovers led to 12 points off turnovers for LSU, who kept its lead at double digits despite some difficulties shooting the ball and scoring droughts throughout the half.

Sometimes, though, hot shooting can be a temporary answer.

The second half saw Alabama find some life from beyond the arc. Alabama made six threes in the third quarter, courtesy of senior guards Megan Abrams, Brittany Davis, and Hannah Barber, trimming the LSU lead to as little as four points and offsetting the lack of presence in the post.

Unfortunately for Alabama, LSU returned to old reliable to ice the game: feeding the post. Alabama severely lacked a paint presence, with LSU scoring at will in the paint, as well as asserting its will defensively against the Crimson Tide down low.

LSU only lead Alabama by three in the rebounding category, but held a massive 36-12 advantage in points in the paint. Alabama also struggled to get production from the bench, not scoring a single bench point.

"They're big," Curry said. "Obviously they were doing a great job of limiting our touches and forcing us off the three. We missed a lot of shots in the paint, and listen guys, we're in the SEC, we've got to make layups."

Davis and Abrams once again lead the Crimson Tide with 18 and 16 points, respectively. These two along with Barber will be playing their final game in Coleman Coliseum on Sunday, as Alabama takes on Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. CT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BamaCentral

Brittany Davis Named Second Team All-SEC

Tuesday morning, senior guard Brittany Davis was named to the All-SEC Second Team as the SEC announced its All-League honors the day before the SEC Tournament begins. Davis averaged 17.5 points per game in her senior season, enough to lead Alabama in points per game, as well as total points (473). She also led the SEC in three-point field goals (77).
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
BamaCentral

Against South Carolina, Alabama Basketball's Guards Showed True Potential

On Saturday night against South Carolina, Alabama basketball seemed to finally be firing on all cylinders in the Crimson Tide's 90-71 victory inside Coleman Coliseum. For the first time in quite a while this season, Alabama's four guards all had solid nights — a simultaneous occurrence that, in all fairness, hasn't happened on too many occasions. Despite all of the talent that head coach Nate Oats has brought to the position over his past three seasons as the Crimson Tide's head coach, the 2021-22 season has been a rough go in terms of getting all of the team's guards to shine together.
CAROLINA, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 28, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. • Alabama Baseball Unable to Avoid Sweep at No. 1 Texas, 6-1 • Reports: Alabama to Hire Todd Grantham as Analyst. • Big Fifth Inning Sends No. 2 Alabama Softball to Another Top-20 Win. • Brittany Davis Leads Alabama Women's Basketball to Senior Day Win...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristy Curry
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Unable to Avoid Sweep at No. 1 Texas, 6-1

No matter the sport, it always adds a level of difficulty playing on the road. For Alabama baseball, its first road challenge of the year came at No. 1 Texas. The Longhorns kept Alabama scoreless in the first two matchups, and despite getting on the board on Sunday, Alabama was unable to find a way to win as Texas put together some late rallies to win 6-1.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Coleman Coliseum#Alabama Women#Tigers#Sec
BamaCentral

Big Fifth Inning Sends No. 2 Alabama Softball to Another Top-20 Win

All it took was one hit from Bailey Dowling, and then the floodgates opened for the No. 2 Alabama offense against No. 20 Louisiana on Sunday. The Crimson Tide was no-hit through three innings. A couple of free passes loaded the bases for Dowling, and she came through with a two-RBI single in the fourth. Alabama piled on more runs in the fifth to run-rule Louisiana for the second time in four days by a score of 8-0 in the finale of the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Louisiana.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

While Alabama basketball has continued to stay hot this past week going 2-0 and winning five of its last six overall, it was another good week for former Crimson Tide stars in the NBA and other professional leagues including this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. Denver...
NBA
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Outdone by Texas in Game Two, 2-0

Much like Friday's game, it was not baseball weather inside UFCU Disch-Falk Field for Alabama baseball's matchup with No. 1 Texas. The Longhorns were able to push two runs across on Alabama starter Antoine Jean, and that ended up being the difference as Texas took game two by a final score of 2-0.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
BamaCentral

ASWA Spring 2022 Newsletter

The executive committee has been putting in a lot of overtime getting ready for the 50th anniversary celebration, and this is an effort to get everyone up to speed. • The convention/awards banquet is Sunday, June 12th, in Birmingham. The convention part will be at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. We're in the process of finalizing the site of the awards banquet, but hope to have that done over the next few days.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup Heading Into the NFL Combine

The next step in the NFL Draft process has arrived as the nation’s top prospects are set to participate in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Alabama will be represented by 11 players in linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver...
NFL
BamaCentral

Windham Wrap-up: Get Ready for a Wild March

We've come to the last day in February. In less than 24 hours, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein will send out his annual "This is March" tweet. And if this past weekend was any indication, we're in for another wild March of college basketball. Subscribe for full article.
BASKETBALL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy