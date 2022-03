A furious Everton manager Frank Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh as “incompetent at best” and a “professional who cannot do his job right” after his side were denied a late penalty in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute goal was shortly followed by the ball striking the arm of midfielder Rodri.Referee Paul Tierney had not given a decision on the pitch and VAR official Kavanagh ruled there was no reason to change that.The fury of the home fans was matched by that of coach Ashley Cole, who was shown a yellow card for his protestations to Tierney...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO