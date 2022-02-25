​West Ham, AC Milan keeping tabs on Lyon striker Amine Gouiri

Dayana Yastremska draped herself in the Ukrainian flag after winning her opening match at the WTA tournament in Lyon four days after fleeing the war in her homeland.Yastremska, 21, and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park before being sent to safety in France by their parents, who remain in Odesa.The Yastremska sisters lost a doubles match on Monday but on Tuesday, Dayana, ranked 140 but with a career high of 21, battled for more than three hours to see off Romanian Ana Bogdan 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (7).Yastremska saved match points in both...
