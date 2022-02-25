​West Ham, AC Milan keeping tabs on Lyon striker Amine Gouiri

By most metrics Tomas Soucek has fallen short of the admittedly high standards he set himself last season. West Ham’s player of the year found goals easy to come by, 10 of them no less. The fruits of this campaign have been less ripe. At times he has look laboured, but his face was joyous and emotional on becoming on the second man in club history to score on his birthday. As you asked; Ricardo Vaz Te against Queens Park Rangers in 2012. Of more current relevance, Soucek sealed a slender Sunday afternoon victory over Wolves.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO