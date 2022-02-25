ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland postseason basketball highlights and scores (2-24-22)

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx7xN_0eOcrRKf00

Iowa Boys Substate Semifinals

Class 3A Substate 1
Spencer 60, Storm Lake 44
Humboldt 57, Le Mars 54

Class 3A Substate 8
Denison-Schleswig 73, Harlan 68
Carroll 51, Bishop Heelan 46

N ebraska Boys Subdistrict Finals

C1 Subdistrict 7
Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 32

C1 Subdistrict 8
O’Neill 56, Pierce 52

C2 Subdistrict 3
Oakland-Craig 55, GACC 43

C2 Subdistrict 4
Howells-Dodge 68, Wakefield 51

C2 Subdistrict 5
Norfolk Catholic 39, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36

C2 Subdistrict 6
Cedar Catholic 55, Hartington Newcastle 36

D1 Subdistrict 4
Walthill 60, Stanton 59

D1 Subdistrict 5
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Bloomfield 63

D2 Subdistrict 5
Wynot 43, Wausa 36

South Dakota Girls Region 4 Second Round
Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44
Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Freshman McGowens powers Nebraska past Penn State 93-70

COLLEGE STATION, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Bryce McGowens poured in 25 points and Nebraska rolled to a 93-70 victory over Penn State.’ McGowens sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor with three first-half 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Lake, IA
Sports
Sioux City, IA
Basketball
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Basketball
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Storm Lake, IA
Education
City
West Point, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Bloomfield, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Education#Basketball#Harlan 68 Carroll#Gacc#Howells Dodge 68#Humphrey Lindsay Holy#Elgin Public#Wausa 36#Elk Point Jefferson 30#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy