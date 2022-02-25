Siouxland postseason basketball highlights and scores (2-24-22)
Iowa Boys Substate Semifinals
Class 3A Substate 1
Spencer 60, Storm Lake 44
Humboldt 57, Le Mars 54
Class 3A Substate 8
Denison-Schleswig 73, Harlan 68
Carroll 51, Bishop Heelan 46
N ebraska Boys Subdistrict Finals
C1 Subdistrict 7
Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 32
C1 Subdistrict 8
O’Neill 56, Pierce 52
C2 Subdistrict 3
Oakland-Craig 55, GACC 43
C2 Subdistrict 4
Howells-Dodge 68, Wakefield 51
C2 Subdistrict 5
Norfolk Catholic 39, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36
C2 Subdistrict 6
Cedar Catholic 55, Hartington Newcastle 36
D1 Subdistrict 4
Walthill 60, Stanton 59
D1 Subdistrict 5
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Bloomfield 63
D2 Subdistrict 5
Wynot 43, Wausa 36
South Dakota Girls Region 4 Second Round
Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44
Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0