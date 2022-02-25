Here’s Where to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in Charlotte
Gas prices are up! The current average gas price in North Carolina is almost a dollar higher than the average price this time last year. The average gas price in Charlotte is currently $3.48. Although gas prices may not be decreasing anytime soon, there are some locations in the Charlotte area with cheaper prices. Read the full story here .
Cheapest Gas in Charlotte Area:
- Costco Wholesale
- 500 Tyvola Rd
- $3.14
- Sam’s Club
- 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy.
- $3.14
- BJ’s
- 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy.
- $3.14
- Mobil
- 735 Westinghouse Blvd.
- $3.15
- Pilot Travel Center
- 3807 Statesville Ave.
- $3.20
- Murphy USA
- 2760 Ashley Rd.
- $3.25
- Sam’s Club
- 8909 JW Clay Blvd.
- $3.27
- Citgo
- 2650 West Blvd.
- $3.29
