The Philippines’ best breakfast foods

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Filipinos, breakfast is more than just the morning meal. It is deeply woven into the fabric of Filipino culture and tradition. It’s the start of a day full of good food, from lunch, followed by merienda (snack) and dinner. Filipino cuisine in general draws influences from other...

fox40jackson.com

‘Custard toast’ is the new viral breakfast food trend: Try the recipes

Move over avocados, toast fans have moved over to custard. “Custard toast” recipes have taken over TikTok with millions of social media users crossing digital paths with the breakfast dish, which includes, bread, yogurt, egg, fruit and optional sweeteners or spices. Foodies and chefs have been sharing their spin...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

5 Ways to Make Weekend Breakfast Your Best Family Time

Gathering around the dinner table has traditionally been how we create stronger family bonds by coming together at the end of the day to share a meal with our nearest and dearest. But between school, sports, work, and everything else in your busy family life, sitting down together for dinner on a weeknight isn't always attainable due to conflicting schedules. However, if you treasure family time like we do, where there's a will, there's a way. That's why we're suggesting this solution: Make weekend breakfast your special together time. Without the constraints of having to rush away for work or school, you can turn weekend breakfast into family time when you can relax and enjoy each other's company, catch up on what's going on, and still have time enough for the rest of your weekend activities.
RECIPES
iheart.com

KGET

BEST EATS: Miabelle’s mushroom parmigiana, breakfast in Thai Town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The recipe for mushroom parmigiana created by the grandmother of 17 News Digital Content Manager Miabelle Salzano continues to draw raves years later, as do her other Italian recipes. I’ll let Mia share this remarkable tale: “My grandma developed this, along with a killer eggplant rollatini recipe, for me when I […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Is This Place Superior’s Best-Kept Secret For Food?

Over the weekend I was craving something I've never had. I've heard good things about Superior Cubans, but haven't heard a lot about them. I was not disappointed. Superior Cubans is a nice little food stand that offers bites of pure flavor. I was pleasantly surprised not only by the presentation of the food, but the taste was something I needed more of. I saw someone post a picture of the "Saturday Hangover Special" on Facebook that included a sandwich, two tacos, a side and a drink for $18.
SUPERIOR, WI
Salon

Coconut rice breakfast bowls, mushroom ragù and TikTok toast: The food diary of a "weekday vegan"

Growing up, I had a couple long stretches of being a pretty strict vegetarian. I'm grateful for it because it taught me to get creative in the kitchen and learn to embrace vegetables in a way that I'm not sure I would have otherwise. But, inevitably, I would succumb to temptation — good cheesecake; a hunk of Parmesan cheese studded with hard, salty crystals; a bagel with cream cheese, capers and lox; my mom's lasagna.
FOOD & DRINKS

