Colts Reportedly Find Their Defensive Line Coach in Nate Ollie

By Jake Arthur
 6 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts are taking another step in finishing their defensive coaching staff as they are reportedly adding Nate Ollie as defensive line coach, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Ollie was most recently an assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets (2021) after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-20) and collegiately with Eastern Kentucky (2018).

Ollie played football in college locally at Ball State University.

The Colts elected not to retain former defensive line coach Brian Baker past the 2021 season, opening up the opportunity for Ollie.

With new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Ollie joins a staff featuring linebackers coach Richard Smith, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant linebackers coach Cato June, and assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell.

Ollie has a connection to Bradley's defensive scheme after coaching under Robert Saleh with the Jets, who previously coached with Bradley with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars (2011-16).

What do you think of this signing? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

