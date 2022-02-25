The Ongoing Fight for Civil Rights in Dallas

A novice politician, long time lawyer and a current history maker, Jasmine Crockett is ready to take over District 30. Jasmine Crockett does not consider herself to be a politician. For her, “warrior of justice” is a more applicable term. Crockett’s work to push for justice started with her work in the courtroom when she worked as a defense attorney for Bower county. A 2003 Rhodes College graduate who earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center, she branched off and started her own law firm in 2010. Going into her first Capitol in Austin, (whilst in the midst of a pandemic), she was optimistic that she would be able to expand on access to health care, gun reform and putting more resources towards teachers who were putting their lives at risk by trying to teach during a pandemic. Those aspirations however, turned out to be more difficult to accomplish than she imagined. However, that didn’t deter her.
