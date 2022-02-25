ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ongoing Fight for Civil Rights in Dallas

 4 days ago
Over half a century ago, a coalition of activists, lawyers, religious leaders, elected officials and other prominent community members in Dallas banded together to end institutionalized racism and oppression first experienced under chatel slavery...

Dallas Weekly

Jasmine Crockett: Making History A Term At A Time

A novice politician, long time lawyer and a current history maker, Jasmine Crockett is ready to take over District 30. Jasmine Crockett does not consider herself to be a politician. For her, “warrior of justice” is a more applicable term. Crockett’s work to push for justice started with her work in the courtroom when she worked as a defense attorney for Bower county. A 2003 Rhodes College graduate who earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center, she branched off and started her own law firm in 2010. Going into her first Capitol in Austin, (whilst in the midst of a pandemic), she was optimistic that she would be able to expand on access to health care, gun reform and putting more resources towards teachers who were putting their lives at risk by trying to teach during a pandemic. Those aspirations however, turned out to be more difficult to accomplish than she imagined. However, that didn’t deter her.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Standardized Testing and Discrimination

Standardized testing in Texas has a history of leaving minorities behind. The implication that the standardized testing system may have some discriminatory links is far from a new one. In “In fact, if you flash back to about 15 years ago to 2007, you’ll find an article by Fairtest.org documenting a lawsuit where parents showed research to suggest that the testing instructions for the Texas Assessment of Academic Skills (TAAS) had an inherent racial bias to them. Distributed from 1991 to 2001, the TAAS exam, according to a Harvard study, about twice as many Black and Hispanic students (in comparison to white students) failed to finish their exit exam. An Emory university lawyer and psychologist Prof. Martin Shapiro stated that the testing system used by Texas relied on using items with the “highest correlation values,” which meant that minority students (who already tested low) were further harmed.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

