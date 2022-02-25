TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Killed It On Netflix, Let’s Look At The Numbers

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Tinder Swindler, Despicable Me 2, and St. Vincent. On Tuesday, Netflix released its weekly Global Top 10 lists, which revealed that The Tinder Swindler is the biggest Netflix movie since Don't Look Up. It's nowhere near as big a hit as Don't Look Up, the streaming service's second-biggest movie ever, but it's a huge hit for a documentary. People love watching stories about scammers, and Netflix knows it. The Tinder Swindler is still in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's still followed by Despicable Me 2, which has taken up residency in the No. 2 spot. No. 3 is the 2014 Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent, No. 4 is teen rom-com Tall Girl 2, and No. 5 is the O.G. Despicable Me.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO