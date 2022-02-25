ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gilgeous-Alexander Shines, Suns Late Flurry Downs Thunder

By Ross Lovelace
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

Oklahoma City battled down to the wire after capturing a third quarter lead, but couldn't overcome Phoenix's star power late, falling 124-104 to the Suns.

The Thunder were plagued by a slow start, as the starters couldn’t seem to get on the same page in the first quarter. Eight turnovers turnovers early helped the Suns build a big first quarter lead. Phoenix took a 31-14 lead heading into the second frame.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from his absence with an All-Star caliber performance. The Thunder star poured in 32 points in his return to the starting lineup. He shot 13-of-22 from the floor.

Josh Giddey continued his strong play, too, stuffing the stat sheet once again. He finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Oklahoma City received help from the reserves as well, with Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski leading the charge. Mann closed with the starters and finished with 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Poku had another efficient game, adding 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Thunder couldn't slow down Suns guard Devin Booker who notched 25 points on 56% shooting.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma City started find its rhythm offensively. The Thunder closed the first half on a 19-2 run thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15 points.

The Thunder also got major contributions from the bench too. Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski helped lead the reserves on a huge run to get back into the game.

With 10:33 left in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander winded into the lane for a layup to give OKC a 50-49 lead. His ability to score while Giddey handled lead-guard duties was a very positive sign for OKC.

While the Thunder took the lead in the third quarter, and kept it close until the very end, a late Suns push gave Phoenix cushion heading into the final frame. Oklahoma City trailed 85-77 after three.

The Thunder trailed by 11 with 10:26 before the bench came alive once again. Poku and Vit Krejci led the way in the fourth quarter, bringing the Thunder all the way back. With 8:13 remaining in the game, Phoenix’s lead was 94-89.

From that point on, it was all Phoenix. Devin Booker and the Suns' 3-point barrage buried Oklahoma City late.

OKC will play the second leg of its back-to-back Friday night, as the Thunder travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers at 6 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

LISTEN: Thunder Basketball Returns, Shai's "Plan A"

On this episode of the Uncontested podcast, we discuss the Thunder's two recent games after the All-Star break concluded, which included the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Some interesting quotes came this week about Gilgeous-Alexander's future as the primary facilitator on this team moving forward. Josh Giddey's quick rise has led to conversations within the team about who should operate in that role.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Devin Booker
Modesto Bee

De’Aaron Fox prevails in shootout with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Kings thump Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another huge game, but the Kings finally looked like a team that knows it’s now or never Monday night in Oklahoma City. Trey Lyles provided a strong start and De’Aaron Fox delivered a big finish, helping the Kings snap a four-game losing streak to keep their faint playoff hopes alive with a 131-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Pacers#Gilgeous Alexander Shines#Okc
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thunder stumble late in loss to Kings

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night. Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Kings With Final Standings Implications

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, with the outcome having large implications on final standings. Currently owning the fourth-worst record in the NBA, the Thunder are just 2.0 games ahead of the Kings in the reverse standings. Sacramento has won two of three contests this season against OKC, with this matchup being a potential tiebreaker.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

With just over a month remaining in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the bottom of the NBA standings. While they’re winning games here and there as the young talent on the roster develops, the ultimate outcome of this season is about where the Thunder draft this summer.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
195
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy