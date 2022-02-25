US prepares for potential Russian cyber attack

AUGUSTA, Ga. ( WJBF) — The threat of a Russian cyber-attack is very real — and its one the US government is taking very seriously.

Local cybersecurity experts said while right now Russia is focused on Ukraine their attention could turn to the US as the conflict progresses.

“The more they feel they are hurt, the more they may attack our financial institutions or anything to create havoc including critical infrastructure in the United States,” Professor of Cybersecurity at UofSC Aiken Dr. Houssain Kettani said.

Cybersecurity experts said Russia could use malware to target banks.

“So, in theory you could attack a financial institution and wipe out the data. So, your bank account you thought you had $100,000 and then it’s gone depending on how secure it is.”

Dr. Kettani said Russia could use a ransom ware attack similar to the attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline for days.

They could also use cyber attacks that would damage critical infrastructure.

“If you hack a dam, you can open it and flood it. If you hack into an air control system for example in the airport in Atlanta, then you can affect the aviation there or cause some accidents or loss of life,” Kettani said.

In his address to the nation Thursday, President Biden said if Russia pursues cyber-attacks against the US, US companies or critical infrastructure we are prepared to respond.

