Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

WEATHER HEADLINES Slightly cooler, but mild day Tuesday Snow/freezing rain Wednesday morning Still tracking storm system Friday night into Saturday RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another multi-day winter storm is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend. The WCCO Weather Team reports that the system looks to arrive Friday night and last through Sunday morning, affecting much of the state. However, it’s too soon to tell what the system will bring. Because of the warm air ahead of the system, some areas could see rain, a wintry mix or snow, depending on local temperatures through the course of the weekend. (credit: CBS) If...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO