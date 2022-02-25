DePaul ends skid, hands Georgetown 17th straight setback

Collins Hill grad and Vanderbilt standout Sacha Washington was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team for women’s basketball on Tuesday. Washington, the current SEC Freshman of the Week, has earned two weekly honors from the league this year, both Freshman of the Week recognition. Her back-to-back double-doubles were instrumental in Vanderbilt’s win over No. 15/21 Florida and aided the Commodores down the stretch in the regular-season finale against Alabama. Against the Gators, Washington tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds through her 30 minutes on the hardwood. She added two assists, a block and one steal in the first victory against a Top 25 opponent in the Shea Ralph era. On the road against the Crimson Tide, Washington emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the low block. She set a career high in points with 23 and grabbed 13 boards. Her season-high 37 minutes played included a perfect 5-for-5 trip to the free throw line, one assist and one steal.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO