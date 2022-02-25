ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DePaul ends skid, hands Georgetown 17th straight setback

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 25 points and led a late surge as DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak and extended the program-record losing streak of Georgetown to 17 games in a 68-65 Big East win Thursday night in Washington, D.C. Freeman-Liberty scored 11 of his points in the final eight...

