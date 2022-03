The Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks will be glad to see the calendar flip from February to March before they face off on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights, expected to be serious contenders for the Stanley Cup, hobble into the game clinging to a one-point lead over the surging Edmonton Oilers for third place in the Pacific Division. Should Edmonton pass them, the Golden Knights are also just one point clear of Dallas for the final Western Conference playoff spot, with the Stars owning a game in hand.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO