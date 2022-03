Fans of the battle royale genre will be pleased to know that the popular shooter Apex Legends is slated to soft launch on mobile devices (iOS and Android) next month. Some people have been waiting for this for more than 3 years, as the CEO of Electronic Arts first hinted at the mobile version of the game way back (we couldn’t remember the exact date but it was more than 3 years ago).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO