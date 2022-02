HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of a South Mississippi soldier who has been missing for 80 years finally has closure and the chance to say goodbye to their loved. In the fall of 1942, Army Pvt. Andrew J. Ladner was assigned to the 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. World War II was underway and Ladner was deployed to the South Pacific more than 8,000 miles from home.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO