​Roma striker Abraham eyeing Chelsea return as buy-back revealed

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma forward Tammy Abraham has not given up on a career at Chelsea. The former Blues striker, who is now 24, joined Jose Mourinho's team in the summer for £34 million. Abraham has...

www.tribalfootball.com

