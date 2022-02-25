Level 1 Snow Emergency in Logan County

CLEVELAND (WJW) —A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of Northeast Ohio. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties. The National Weather Service said residents should plan for slippery […]
(WJW) – A winter storm warning was issued for several Northeast Ohio counties and others are under a winter storm advisory, so communities are taking precautions. Here are the latest counties to issue snow emergencies: Snow Emergencies Ashland County: The sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow emergency. Crawford County: The sheriff’s office has […]
A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
SANDUSKY — There’s both good news and bad news when it comes to this week’s potentially historic winter storm. Let’s start with the good: The latest projections show the area not getting as much snowfall as originally expected. And now the bad: It’s still a lot....
School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00...
How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and […]
KALAMAZOO, Mich — If there's a silver lining in the double-digit snowfall forecast for southernmost Michigan, you know we'll find it. And we don't have to look very far, either. Just a couple of states over in Pennsylvania, for example, the same winter storm that will bring Michigan snow...
MILWAUKEE — ALERT DAY: Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet have overtaken much of the area Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The main threats will be freezing rain, sleet and some snow. TIMELINE:. Icing conditions continue for...
How much snow are we expecting from the upcoming winter storm?. How much snow are we expecting from the upcoming winter storm?. Winter Storm: Local stores selling out of snow blowers. Winter Storm: Crews across Erie and Pennsylvania gear up. Erie residents speak on accuracy of Punxsutawney Phil's forecast. Former...
Countless schools have already announced delays and closures for today, and that will likely carry over into tomorrow as well. The combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will make driving treacherous Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. This will likely result in most if not all schools in our region being canceled or at […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) – After dealing with the latest big snowstorm, many people just want to think about spring. So the question is, will it come sooner or will it come later? Back in late October, FOX 8 meteorologists predicted that December would be the cold month this winter, but a blocking pattern on Dec. 1 […]
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning effective immediately for the region.
A snow squall warning is in effect until 8:15 AM EST for I-80 near Grove City, PA; US-322, US-62 near Franklin (Venango County), PA; US-19 near Mercer, PA and US-62 near Youngstown, OH–PA. pic.twitter.com/7QmXEglDLg
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 19, 2022
It will stay in effect until 8:45 a.m. for east-central Mercer County, Venango County, northeastern Butler County, northwestern Armstrong County and northwestern Clarion County, according to NWS Pittsburgh.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
FIRST ALERT: Snow Squall this morning will leave 1-3″ across the...
A dynamic storm system traveling across the central U.S. is bringing all sorts of weather hazards – including snow, ice and severe storms. Measurable snow is forecast from northern Oklahoma to Michigan, while freezing rain and sleet will also be potential issues where the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
