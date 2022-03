Jurgen Klopp is refusing to entertain the idea of Liverpool completing the Quadruple and is not banking on his side to create history. Liverpool's odds of doing a clean sweep of trophies have been slashed after they secured the first leg in the Carabao Cup; they host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round, hold a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO