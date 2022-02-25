ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pray for Peace in Ukraine

By Rabbi Pesach Scheiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe pray for the safety of our Jewish brethren in Ukraine along with all people in the affected areas. We pray for a peaceful resolution to this conflict. We pray that the people affected have the strength and resources to make it through this trying time. And most of all, we...

