How to watch, stream, listen to OU Softball in the Mary Nutter Classic this weekend

By John Williams
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Cathedral City, Calif. for a five-game set in the Mary Nutter Classic. 10-0 on the season, the Sooners look to continue their dominant start to the 2022 season as they look to repeat as national champions.

Heading into the weekend, senior Jocelyn Alo is tied with former Sooners great Lauren Chamberlain for the NCAA all-time home run record. With five chances to pull ahead, there’s a great chance for Alo to make the record her own before the Sooners return home for their home opener against Minnesota on March 7.

The Sooners will play their first game of the weekend on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time against Cal State Fullerton and will follow that up with a game against Long Beach State.

On Saturday, Oklahoma will take on No. 8/10 Arizona at noon and then will play No. 17/17 Tennessee immediately after. The Sooners will close up the weekend series on Sunday with a matchup with Utah at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.

How to watch

Stream

Available on FloSoftball via subscription

How to Listen

Available on The Franchise 2 (103.3 FM/1560AM) in Oklahoma and on the Tune In App with OU Softball play-by-play voice Chris Plank.

