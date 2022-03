The UTEP men's basketball team gave UAB everything they could handle on Saturday night. Despite losing the game 69-66, the second most encouraging thing about the contest (the first being the return of Keonte Kennedy) was the crowd. The announced attendance of 6,100 was the third largest for a home game this season, and most since 6,392 fans came out to watch the Battle of I-10. In case you are wondering, the largest turnout was for the season opener against Western New Mexico (6,751).

EL PASO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO