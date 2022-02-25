ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has made his Supreme Court pick, announcement may come Friday: reports

By Mike Murphy
By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks in Lorain, Ohio, on Feb. 17. AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden has decided who he’ll nominate for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, according to reports Thursday night.

An announcement will be made as soon as Friday, CNN first reported. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported similarly shorty after. The exact timing of the announcement has not been decided, the reports said, but it will place no later than Monday, a deadline Biden set in January. Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

After Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement earlier this year, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to replace him. Reports earlier this week said Biden had already interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger.

Loosenut1969
3d ago

Ok so when will the lawsuits come because all O’Biden has done is hire or promote people only because they are black? I mean even when he said he was running for President he said his Vice President will be black but he wasn’t sure who. How about we look at real qualifications. If it’s a black person then great!! But not just to fill spots with people of color for popularity.

AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
