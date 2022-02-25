ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devon Givens 2-24-2022

Cover picture for the articleDevon talks about the anticipation of James...

Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
James Harden
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
#Sixers
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
GolfWRX

Zach Johnson absolutely stonewalls reporter who wants to know his thoughts on Mickelson

Newly announced Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was asked some challenging questions about Phil Mickelson at his introductory press conference yesterday. With all of the controversy surrounding Mickelson at the moment, it is no surprise that Johnson was faced with some difficult questions regarding the star. Somewhat predictably, “ZJ” refused...
GOLF
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
AllSteelers

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the future of offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner during his NFL Combine media session. And while the two sounded as if they'd return, the team is looking for more out of both. "Those players didn't contribute for us as...
NFL

