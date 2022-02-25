Devon Givens 2-24-2022

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO